NFL LOCKOUT UPDATE: NFLPA Refusing 18-Game Season, Sides Dispute What Financial Info Has Been Disclosed

Photo: AP

With just one day remaining until the latest deadline for CBA negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA, the two sides appear farther apart than ever. The NFLPA continues to insist on financial transparency, and though the NFL has revealed more financial information and lowered its demands for a bigger share of revenue, it has still not provided key pieces of information that the NFLPA has repeatedly requested. At least, that’s what DeMaurice Smith will tell you.



The NFL insists that it has continuously tried to compromise, and has given more information to the NFLPA than any sports union has ever had. The league also says its willing to keep sharing more information, but the NFLPA is asking for more than it needs.

Someone isn’t telling the truth.

We don’t know who or why, but its becoming pretty clear that until the NFL gives the players exactly the financial information they want, this deal isn’t going to get done. Unfortunately, there are few indications that will happen between now and tomorrow’s 5:00 p.m. deadline, so we’re either going to get another extension, or a lockout.

The NFLPA’s frustration continues to boil, and now it seems that the union has taken any chance of an 18-game season off the table, at least temporarily. Reports early in the week suggested that with some concessions, the longer season was possible, but it seems as though the players won’t even consider that until they get their financial information.

That’s sure to annoy the NFL, but right now, the ball is the league’s court.

