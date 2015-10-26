Yahoo is showing the first-ever live stream of an NFL game -- here's how to tune in

Today, the NFL is making a kind of history. For the first time ever, it’s live streaming a game for free online.

The Buffalo Bills are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England, which is why the game is on so darn early. You can head over to Yahoo and watch it right now.

It looks pretty much exactly like a regular televised football game, and the video quality is excellent so far — we haven’t noticed any stutters.

