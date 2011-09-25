Five Football Bets That We Absolutely Love This Weekend

Photo: AP

Here are five NFL and college football bets that we’re taking to the bank this week:1. 49ers +3 over the Bengals. San Fran almost beat Dallas last week, and the Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the league. On the other side, Cincy lost to a Denver team that plain stunk in Week One.



2. Eagles +9 over the Giants (+105). This just feels like one of those Michael Vick 50-point fantasy games. The Giants secondary is battered and bruised, so they’ll give up a ton through the air. Then once they’re down, Eli will have trouble coming back on the Philly secondary.

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick over 2.5 TDs+INTs (-160). We have to bet 160 to win 100, but it’s worth it. This one is going to be a shootout. Fitzpatrick is going to do a boatload of passing, so he’s likely to find either the endzone or a Pats DB three times.

4. Cam Newton under 22.5 completions (-115). We love Cam. But he has to fall back to Earth sometime. He isn’t all that accurate to begin with, and if Carolina gets out to a lead on Jacksonville, he probably won’t have enough attempts to get to 23 completions.

5. Cross-sport parlay special: Missouri +19.5 v. Oklahoma, Minnesota +3.5 v. Detroit Lions (+260). 19.5 is a ton of points to be giving up against a team that would be in the top-20 if it hadn’t lost an overtime game to Arizona State last week. As far as DET-MIN goes, we look for something similar to what happened when Tennessee beat Baltimore last week. Detriot is coming off a big win, and is going on the road to play a Minnesota team that has been competitive in both games they’ve played this year.

