NFL Legend Joe Montana Is Selling His California Mansion For $35 Million

Photo: Courtey of McGuire Real Estate

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana first put his California mega-mansion on the market in 2009 for $45 million. But after months on the market, the home stil hasn’t sold, so he knocked the price down to $35 million.The house is 10,000 square feet, set on 500 acres of land, three bed rooms, a pool, a basketball court, shooting range, and an olive farm.



Oh, and this was just Montana’s vacation home.

