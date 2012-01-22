NFL Legend Joe Montana Is Selling His California Mansion For $35 Million

Leah Goldman
NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana first put his California mega-mansion on the market in 2009 for $45 million. But after months on the market, the home stil hasn’t sold, so he knocked the price down to $35 million.The house is 10,000 square feet, set on 500 acres of land, three bed rooms, a pool, a basketball court, shooting range, and an olive farm.

Oh, and this was just Montana’s vacation home.

Here's the front of the home and driveway

The pool and back patio

Floor to ceiling windows in a living room

Another living room area with super high ceilings

The kitchen

A porch area

One of the bedrooms, great view

The pool, overlooking mountains

There are 500 acres of property

Horse stables

Plenty of area to ride horses

Picturesque

