NFL Launches Fan Appreciation Program…Yawn

According to the AP, the NFL has rolled out a program to present 90 fans of every club with personalised jerseys. Some clubs will allow them to run through the tunnel and others will host a pregrame ceremony.



Good for the fans who get to receive the jerseys and the honours, but this is little more than a PR stunt. If the NFL really wants to “appreciate” its fans, it will end the blackout rule, quit soaking fans with high prices and personal seat licenses, and quit holding its fans hostage for stadium subsidies. These steps would mark a true appreciation of its fans.

