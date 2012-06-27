Is This NFL Star Selfish For Saying He Would Prefer The Hall Of Fame Over A Super Bowl Ring?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Recently retired NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson raised some eyebrows when he said in a recent interview that if he had to choose, he would prefer induction into the Hall of Fame over winning the Super Bowl (via ProFootballTalk.com).And the comment has many fans upset and saying this is just another example of a pro athlete that doesn’t care about winning.



“[I’d pick] Hall of Fame player without a ring [over Super Bowl ring without getting into the Hall of Fame], because you’ve got to sacrifice so much individually just to be good.”

As fans, of course we want players to desire winning over anything. But at the end of the day, Tomlinson could have been one of the greatest running backs of all time (he was) but that means little if the team around him isn’t good enough to win.

Besides, there are a lot of scrubs out there with Super Bowl rings. That doesn’t make them better players. And that doesn’t mean those players deserved a ring more than LT.

