LA stadium proposal for the Chargers and Raiders has one major problem for the rest of the NFL

Jake Roth/USA Today Sports The San Diego Chargers could soon be moving north to LA.

The San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders shocked the sports world by presenting a joint-proposal to build a new stadium in Carson, California. The proposal staked their claim as the leaders in the race to return the NFL to Los Angeles, a race that also includes the St. Louis Rams.

The proposal presumably gives the Chargers and Raiders a big advantage over the Rams since the assumption is that the NFL wants two teams in L.A. and is unlikely to approve the move of three teams. But at the same time, the two-team proposal has a huge problem for the rest of the league that could derail the entire proposal.

Sharing a stadium in the NFL is not unprecedented as the New York Giants and New York Jets have shared a stadium for the past 30 years in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, unlike the Giants and Jets, the Raiders and Chargers play in the same division.

This is a big deal because not only are the teams bitter rivals, but unlike the New York teams who play each other just once every four years, the Raiders and Chargers play each other twice every year.

This means that every year, both the Chargers and the Raiders would get an extra home game when they are the “visiting” team in the matchups.

One extra home game once every eight years — the Giants and Jets play once every four years and alternate who is the home team — is not that big of a deal. One extra home game for both teams every year is a huge advantage over the other teams in the division and a big advantage over the rest of the AFC when it often comes down to one game deciding the two Wild Card spots.

Of course, this is all for naught if the Raiders and/or Chargers can secure public funding for stadiums in their current cities. But if the teams do attempt the move, other teams in the league are not going to be happy.

