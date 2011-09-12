The New NFL Kickoff Rule Actually Produced Some Awesome Highlights Yesterday

After the NFL moved kickoffs up five yards this offseason, most people thought kick-return touchdowns would be a thing of the past.



Instead, we got three kickoff touchdowns this weekend — tied for the most ever in week one.

Overall, 49% of kickoffs were downed for boring-old touchbacks, up from 18% last year. But for whatever reason (probably an anomoly), we got three electrying highlights on kickoffs this week.

Vikings receiver Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff for a TD against the Chargers:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

49ers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. turned on the afterburners against the Seahawks:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And last Thursday night, Packers rookie Randall Cobb took one to the house:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.