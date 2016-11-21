NFL kickers missed a record number of extra points in a single week

Week 11 was an historically bad week for NFL kickers, who have missed a record 11 extra points and counting.

Not since 1985 had 10 extra points been missed during a single week of the football season, and according to ESPN, not a single time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 have refs waived off 11 failed PATs.

In the early afternoon games, Giants’ kicker Robbie Gould missed two against the Bears, and Bears kicker Connor Barth missed one on the other side of the ball. The Vikings brought in Kai Forbath this week to replace Blair Walsh, but Forbath also missed a PAT on Sunday.

Mike Nugent of the Bengals saw two PATs hit the uprights, while the Jaguars-Lions game saw misses from both teams. The Browns, who fell to 0-11, missed the extra point on their one touchdown of the day. Stephen Gostkowski missed for the Patriots, as did Stephen Hauschka of the Seahawks (he also missed a field goal).

Prior to the 2015 NFL season, the league voted to move the PAT back to the 15-yard line. Kickers have been far less reliable since that change, but that change doesn’t entirely account for this week’s poor kicking performance. Mostly, it just seems that the kickers didn’t kick well.

