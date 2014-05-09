The NFL Sent A Harsh Tweet About Johnny Manziel Falling In The Draft

Tony Manfred
Johnny manziel texas amScott Halleran/Getty Images

The official NFL Twitter account sent out an overly harsh tweet about Johnny Manziel as he slipped in the NFL Draft.

It simply said “#SadManziel ???”

That seems like an odd way to talk about the most popular player in the draft:

Nfl johnny manziel tweet@NFL

Manziel is a polarising player. But should the league really be exploiting his sadness?

Manziel was expected to be picked in the top 10. He slipped to No. 22, when he was taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Some are saying it went over the line:








We’ve reached out to the NFL for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.