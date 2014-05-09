The NFL Sent A Harsh Tweet About Johnny Manziel Falling In The Draft

The official NFL Twitter account sent out an overly harsh tweet about Johnny Manziel as he slipped in the NFL Draft.

It simply said “#SadManziel ???”

That seems like an odd way to talk about the most popular player in the draft:

Manziel is a polarising player. But should the league really be exploiting his sadness?

Manziel was expected to be picked in the top 10. He slipped to No. 22, when he was taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Some are saying it went over the line:

















From the official league account??? For real for real? RT @nfl: #SadManziel???

— nick wright (@getnickwright) May 9, 2014

Absurd, wrong that the official Twitter account of the league would Tweet something like this RT @nfl: #SadManziel???

— Bill Martin (@MSUBillMartin) May 9, 2014

In related news, @nfl is now hiring a new social media manager. RT @nfl: #SadManziel???

— Bradley Baird (@BradleyBaird) May 9, 2014

Man, if only there were some way to make NFL events viral. RT @nfl: #SadManziel???

— Jeb Lund (@Mobute) May 9, 2014

The night everyone finally realises how bad @nfl is on social. If you’re interested, I have a folder of screenshots. RT @nfl #SadManziel???

— Michael Bishop (@michaelbish) May 9, 2014

We’ve reached out to the NFL for comment.

