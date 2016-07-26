NFL is reportedly investigating a video linked to Raiders linebacker who is currently suspended for violating league's drug policy

Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith is already in trouble, currently serving a year-long suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy, and now he may have a bigger problem.

According to ESPN, the NFL is investigating a video posted online over the weekend that appears to show an unidentified male and female smoking a hand-rolled cigarette.

According to the report, the Periscope account used to post the video has been used by Smith in the past, leading to speculation that the unidentified male in the video could be him.

In the video, the unidentified female says that the male is being “hella stupid” and that he “shouldn’t even be posting that.”

The video ends with the male saying “They don’t know it’s me. It’s not like I put ‘Aldon Smith’.”

The video is listed under the handle, “ravenga.”

This is a serious problem because Smith is looking to apply for reinstatement into the NFL.

According to ESPN, “Smith currently is serving a yearlong suspension that was handed down in November when he violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in September, 60 days before the one-year anniversary of the suspension.”

However, with the release of this video, the NFL will launch an investigation into whether Smith has once again violated the league’s drug policy and the protocols necessary for reinstatement.

Smith’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

