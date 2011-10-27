Is Peyton Manning Really An MVP Candidate?

The awful start by the Indianapolis Colts this season has been used as proof by some that Peyton Manning is the Most Valuable Player in the NFL. But is the epic collapse by the Colts a good reason for Manning to be given this year’s MVP award?



In a poll on ESPN.com, more than half of the respondents feel that the Colts would have won at least 10 games with Manning at quarterback. In the last 12 seasons, the Colts have won at least 10 games 11 times, averaging 11.5 wins during that span. This year, the team is off to a 0-7 start, their worst start since going 0-10 in the year before Manning joined the club.

Offensively, the Colts have gone from first in passing yards (288 yards/game), and fourth overall, to 25th in passing (198 yards/game) and 23rd overall. But more telling may be the collapse of the defence which has gone from mediocre (342 yards allowed/game) to the worst defence in the NFL (416 yards allowed/game).

This Colts team has big problems, none of which are bigger than the QB position, where they are paying two players $27 million and neither is starting. But the problems go beyond Manning and the offence. And it is hard to imagine that a team that gave up 62 points to the Saints last week would suddenly be a 10-win team with Manning at the helm.

