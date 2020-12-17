The NFL wants to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl to promote vaccination and masks

AP Photo/David J. Phillip NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL is planning on inviting healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the plan in a letter to the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

“We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings,” Goodell wrote.

The NFL is planning to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida, as a way of thanking them and paying tribute to their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the plan in a letter to Rob Higgins, the president of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

“I wanted to let you know that during our League Meeting today we plan to discuss Super Bowl LV, including an exciting idea to honour and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic,” Goodell wrote. “We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.

“We are currently discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests. Subject to their approval and in consultation with your team, we aim to do this in a safe and responsible way.”

Earlier today, Commissioner Roger Goodell sent this letter to Rob Higgins, President of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee: pic.twitter.com/Yo0pGjwt2d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2020

Attendance in stadiums around the country has been low throughout the NFL season, with some stadiums barring fans outright in response to COVID-19. Others allow fans in at a limited capacity. With the NFL’s plan, it seems as though some well-deserving fans will get to take in the biggest game of the year in person.

COVID-19 vaccinations began for healthcare workers this week in the US, with an intensive-care-unit nurse from New York City becoming on Monday the first person to be publicly vaccinated against the coronavirus in America.

