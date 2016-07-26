NFL investigation into Peyton Manning concludes that there is 'no credible evidence' he used HGH

The NFL announced on Monday that they found “no credible evidence” that Peyton Manning used human-growth hormone (HGH) or any other performance-enhancing drugs.

The conclusion ends a 7-month investigation by the NFL after a an Al Jazeera documentary linked the Denver Broncos quarterback to shipments of HGH

Manning, who retired after the Super Bowl, vehemently denied that he had ever used HGH and the source for that story, a former intern at an anti-ageing clinic in Indianapolis, has since recanted the statements. Those statements were made in a secretly recorded conversation with an undercover reporter.

In a statement, the NFL wrote:

“Following a comprehensive seven-month investigation into allegations made in a documentary by Al-Jazeera America, the NFL found no credible evidence that Peyton Manning was provided with or used HGH or other substances prohibited by the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, it was announced today. The Mannings were fully cooperative with the investigation and provided both interviews and access to all records sought by the investigators.”

The NFL also announced that their investigations into other players named in the Al Jazeera report are ongoing. Those players include, Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers of the Packers, former Packer Mike Neal and James Harrison of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Those players recently submitted sworn affidavits to the NFL. However, the league wants to interview the players during training camp.

