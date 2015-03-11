NFL is investigating Ndamukong Suh's deal with the Dolphins and the team is 'nervous'

The Miami Dolphins landed the biggest prize in NFL free agency but the team also has a big problem because of the deal.

On Saturday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that Ndamukong Suh would sign a $US114 million contract with the Dolphins with $US60 million of the contract guaranteed. The problem is teams are not allowed to make offers to players, much less reach agreements on contracts, prior to the start of the league year which is Tuesday at 4 pm.

On Monday, the NFL sent a letter to every team saying the league would investigate deals reached before Tuesday at 4 pm and the Dolphins are ‘nervous’ according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

“The team is taking the threat of sanctions extremely seriously,” wrote Salguero. “The Dolphins have been in utter lockdown for a week since word leaked they would be chasing Suh. But something changed Sunday and Monday. I’m told employees were told they better have zero contact addressing the possibility of a Suh deal with anyone — much less the media.”

The deal with Suh was reported during what is being called the “legal tampering period,” the three days before the start of the year when teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents but are not permitted to make offers or reach written or oral agreements.

While Suh was one of many deals that have already been reported, Suh is the biggest fish and the league may be looking to make an example of the Dolphins according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.

Everyone has violated the rules of negotiating period, but the NFL’s M.O. is to nail one team in the hopes of scaring the rest straight.

According to Salguero, sanctions could be fines or loss of draft picks.

