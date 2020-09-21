The NFL had one of their most brutal days in recent memory as several top stars suffered serious injuries

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with what the Giants fear to be a torn ACL.

Sunday was a brutal day of NFL injuries.

Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and more NFL superstars were forced out of action due to injuries.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants fear Barkley may have torn his ACL, with more tests coming on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

The second Sunday of the 2020 NFL season saw a brutal stretch of injuries to some of the sport’s top stars.

While injuries are always a risk in football, Sunday felt particularly painful as player after player was forced off the field.

The most significant loss of the day was likely New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who was carried off the field by trainers early in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears.According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants fear that Barkley tore his ACL, with more tests scheduled for Monday to determine the extent of his injury. Should the Giants’ fears prove true, Barkley would almost certainly be done for the season.

Several other key players left their respective games after suffering their own injuries. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was also forced out of action due to a “lower leg” injury. Also, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock went back to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

No team was bitten worse by the injury bug than the San Francisco 49ers. Already playing without tight end George Kittle and cornerback Richard Sherman, the Niners lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a high ankle sprain, running back Raheem Mostert to a knee injury, and edge rusher Nick Bosa, who is also feared to have torn his ACL.

San Francisco was still able to find a way to beat the Jets 31-13.

NFL reporters did their best to keep up with all of the injuries suffered on Sunday, and looking at them in totality gives a jarring picture of just how painful a day it was.

A look at players that have left today’s game due to an injury and are out for the day. 16 and counting…. pic.twitter.com/eHQnoolYI8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2020

Don’t remember the last Sunday quite like this one. Beyond brutal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Teams won’t know the full extent of their players’ injuries until Monday, but it’s already looking like a big week for the next man up on NFL teams across the league. Adjust your fantasy rosters accordingly.

