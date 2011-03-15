Big NFL Injunction Hearing Set For April 6

Photo: AP

NFL Network’s Jason LaCantora and Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal report that the motion for a preliminary injunction in “Brady vs. NFL” (yes, that’s what the case is being called) will be heard on Wednesday, April 6.It will be heard by Judge Susan Nelson, NOT David Doty as the union had hoped.



The NFL players are asking that court place an injunction on the league preventing the owners from locking out the players. That will be the first key ruling in the legal portion of this labour fight.

The April dates gives us a three-week cooling period that will hopefully allow the two sides to calm down and (possibly) re-configure their bargaining strategies.

Or it will ratchet the trash talk to unfathomable levels that will poison labour relations for decades to come. Could go either way.

