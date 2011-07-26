The NFL Could Come Back To Los Angeles By Next Season

Photo: LA Live via Curbed

The Los Angeles city council and AEG have agreed on a tentative deal to build a $1.2 billion football stadium and events complex in downtown L.A.The “Memorandum of Understanding” is a non-bidding agreement. The deal won’t be set in stone until next year at the earliest, when an environmental impact report is published and taken into consideration by lawmakers.



However, this is a major step in luring the NFL back to the city for the first time in 16 years.

The agreement says that an NFL team must sign a contract to play at Farmers Field before construction begins in earnest.

According to ESPN:

That means an NFL team could be playing in Los Angeles as early as next season if AEG begins construction on the project this summer. A team would likely play in the Coliseum or Rose Bowl until Farmers Field is built.

The stadium complex also includes a new $275 million wing of the L.A. Convention centre. While the city will float that figure in tax-exempt bonds, lawmakers say no public money will ultimately be spent on the stadium.

“To be very clear, there is no public money in the stadium, none,” chief legislative analyst Gerry Miller told ESPN. “We are not financing the stadium, we’re not giving any land breaks on the stadium and they’re going to pay a market-rate land lease. There’s no public money in this stadium.”

The Chargers, Rams, Jaguars, Raiders, and Vikings are among the teams that could possibly move to L.A. in the very near future.

