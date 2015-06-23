The NFL could be about to make a Kanye West lyric come true

In his 2005 hit “Gold Digger,” Kanye West raps the lines,” You see him on TV any given Sunday, Win the Super Bowl and drive off in a Hyundai.”

10 years later, the NFL and Hyundai could be near a deal that would make those lyrics come true, Bloomberg reports.

Two people close to the matter told Bloomberg’s Scott Shoshnick and Jamie Butters that Hyundai Motor Company is close to signing a sponsorship agreement with the NFL.

With the deal, Hyundai would become the league’s automotive sponsor and supplant General Motors, which ended its association with the NFL this past season.

This is would also mean that instead of winning the Super Bowl and driving off in a Corvette or an Escalade, the game’s MVP could take home a Hyundai Sonata or a Genesis.

Thus making Kanye West truly prophetic in his songwriting.

In addition to the NFL, Hyundai Motors’ Kia subsidiary is already an official sponsor of the NBA — with its cars featured prominently in ads starring the league’s stars such as LeBron James and Blake Griffin.

A spokesperson for Hyundai had no comment on the matter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.