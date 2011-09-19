NFL RECAP: Brees Drops A Bomb, Baltimore Lays An Egg In Week Two

Photo: AP

It was another high-scoring week in the NFL.Drew Brees and the Saints recovered from their opening-week loss to the Packers to beat Chicago 30-13.



The Baltimore Ravens suffered a letdown to Tennessee, losing 26-13.

Buffalo went to 2-0 with a late-second 38-35 win over Oakland.

Detroit absolutely dominated Kansas City 48-3 (knocking out Chiefs RB Jamal Charles in the process).

Tampa came back from a 17-0 deficit to stun Minnesota.

Cam Newton had 432 more yards in Carolina’s loss to the Packers.

In the late games, Dallas beat San Fran in OT. And New England took it to the Charges 35-21.

See the videos below for the day’s biggest highlights.

Note: turn off auto-refresh for easier video viewing

