Week 10 of the NFL season brought us even more gif-able moments.



Bill Belichick stole the show with his seriously intense challenge flag throw, and the Pats added another awesome moment with a diving Gronk catch.

We also saw some amazing one-handed grabs, a questionable fake field goal, and an angry Rex Ryan.

