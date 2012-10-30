The Best NFL Moments You Missed Yesterday

Photo: SBNation

We’re well into the NFL season now but the entertaining moments have yet to slow down.Yesterday Gronk came back to life and reminded us of the crazy dude we all know and love, giving us two of the best touchdown celebrations we’ve seen all year.



We also saw some incredible catches, backwards running, and Jay Cutler being Jay Cutler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.