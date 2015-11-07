NFL teams spend the most money on quarterbacks and wide receivers

Cork Gaines

No position makes more money in the NFL than quarterbacks and it is not even close.

In fact, the NFL has become such a passing league that five of the seven highest-paid positions are the players responsible for throwing the ball (quarterbacks, $US25.5 million average pay for the 10 highest-paid at the position), catching the ball (wide receivers, $US15.8M), protecting the thrower’s blind side (left tackles, $US11.6M), and the defenders most responsible for trying to stop the passing game (defensive ends, $US13.3M and cornerbacks, $US11.7M).

Meanwhile, long snappers ($US1.2M) and fullbacks ($US1.7M) are the cheapest positions. Here are the minimum, maximum, and average salary for the ten highest-paid at each position.

NFL chartCork Gaines/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.