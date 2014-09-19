Look How Much More Quarterbacks Are Paid Than Everyone Else

Cork Gaines

No position makes more money in the NFL than quarterbacks and it is not even close.

In fact, the NFL has become such a passing league that four of the five highest-paid positions are the players responsible for throwing the ball (quarterbacks, $US17.9 million average salary cap figure for the 10 highest-paid at the position), catching the ball (wide receivers, $US11.9M), protecting the thrower’s blind side (left tackles, $US9.6M), and the defenders trying to stop the thrower (defensive ends, $US11.3M).

Meanwhile, long snappers ($1.1M) and fullbacks ($1.7M) are the cheapest positions. Here are the minimum, maximum, and average salary for the ten highest-paid at each position.

NFL Highest Paid PositionsBusinessInsider.com

