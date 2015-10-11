The highest-paid player on every NFL team

Bob Levey/Getty Images JJ Watt may not touch the ball enough to be MVP.

With the salary cap on the rise, contracts for the elite NFL players are starting to look like those in other sports.

Because of how the NFL’s quirky salary cap system works, large contracts often come with large signing bonuses. The result is that the highest-paid players fluctuate from year-to-year and tends to favour those who signed deals recently.

Still, there is quite a disparity in how much different teams pay their highest-paid players.

Here are the 32 players who will make the most money on their teams this year, ranked by their total 2015 earnings.

