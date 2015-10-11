The highest-paid player on every NFL team

With the salary cap on the rise, contracts for the elite NFL players are starting to look like those in other sports.
Because of how the NFL’s quirky salary cap system works, large contracts often come with large signing bonuses. The result is that the highest-paid players fluctuate from year-to-year and tends to favour those who signed deals recently.
Still, there is quite a disparity in how much different teams pay their highest-paid players.
Here are the 32 players who will make the most money on their teams this year, ranked by their total 2015 earnings.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US22.5 million signing bonus, $US15.0 million salary.
One thing to know: While everybody was focused on Eli Manning, Russell Wilson, and Ndamukong Suh, it was Rivers who got the surprise monster contract of the off-season. Like Roethlisberger's deal, at $US83.3 million, Rivers' new extension doesn't sound as sexy. But he got an NFL-record $US65 million in guaranteed money and $US54 million over the first two seasons.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US31.0 million signing bonus, $US5.5 million salary, $US500,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Eli Manning finally agreed to his long-anticipated contract extension that includes an NFL-record-tying $US65 million guaranteed and a whopping $US37 million in the first year.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US31 million signing bonus, $US1 million salary, $US3.25 million roster bonus.
One thing to know: At $US87.4 million, the contract signed this off-season by Big Ben doesn't sound as sexy as the other deals signed by quarterbacks. However, it was better than most as he got more than $US35 million in Year 1 and a whopping $US53 million over the first two seasons.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US31.0 million signing bonus, $US700,000 salary.
One thing to know: Russell Wilson is finally going to get paid, but his contract was not the game changer many were expecting.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US22.5 million signing bonus, $US1.0 million salary, $US7.5 million roster bonus.
One thing to know: Cam was one of several quarterbacks to cash in this summer, getting a 5-year, $US103.8 million deal. It was his deal that set the tone for all the others.
Position: Defensive Tackle
2015 earnings breakdown: $US25.0 million signing bonus, $US2.8 million salary.
One thing to know: Dareus cashed in just before the start of the season with a $US96.6 million contract that includes $US60 million guaranteed. However, as has become the norm in the NFL, the 'real guarantee' is really just his earnings this year with the rest only guaranteed against injury.
Position: Wide Receiver
2015 earnings breakdown: $US15.0 million signing bonus, $US11.75 million salary.
One thing to know: Green signed a 4-year, $US60 million contract just prior to the start of the season. The $US15.0 million-per-year average is second only to Calvin Johnson among wide receivers.
Position: Defensive Tackle
2015 earnings breakdown: $US25.5 million signing bonus, $US985,000 salary, $US15,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Despite all the big contracts for quarterbacks, Suh was arguably the biggest winner, getting a megadeal worth $US114 million over six years, including $US60 million guaranteed. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the contract is going to become a nightmare after the second year.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US12.0 million signing bonus, $US11.5 million salary.
One thing to know: Ryan still has four years remaining on his 5-year, $US103.75 million contract extension.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US15.5 million salary, $US5.0 million restructure bonus.
One thing to know: Jay Cutler has already earned $US75.7 million heading into the 2015 season, and he has played in just two playoff games, winning one.
Position: Defensive End
2015 earnings breakdown: $US10.0 million restructure bonus, $US9.97 million salary.
One thing to know: In just the second year of his 6-year, $US100 million contract, Watt has already restructured the deal once, converting his $US10 million roster bonus this season into a restructure bonus, spreading the cap hit out over the next five years.
Position: Linebacker
2015 earnings breakdown: $US16.0 million signing bonus, $US2.8 million salary, $US250,000 roster bonus.
One thing to know: Kerrigan is going to be a one-hit wonder on this list, having just signed a 5-year, $US57.5 million contract. His total earnings in 2016 will be just $US5.3 million.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US18.75 million salary, $US250,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Drew Brees is now in Year 4 of his 5-year, $US100 million contract, and the back-loaded deal is starting to kill the Saints' salary cap. Brees will take up $US26.4 million against the cap this year, more than $US5 million more than any other player in the NFL.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US16.0 million restructure bonus, $US1.0 million salary.
One thing to know: Romo's 6-year, $US108 million contract originally called for a $US17 million salary this season. By turning $US16 million of that into a bonus, the Cowboys are able to spread the impact to the salary cap over several years. The downside is that he will count $US21 million against the cap next season despite just an $US8.5 million salary, so another restructuring will likely be done.
Position: Defensive End
2015 earnings breakdown: $US10.2 million roster bonus, $US5.6 million salary.
One thing to know: After recording 19 sacks in 2013, Quinn signed a 4-year, $US57.0 million extension. He had 10.5 sacks in 2014.
Position: Linebacker
2015 earnings breakdown: $US15.3 million signing bonus
One thing to know: Dante Fowler tore a ligament in his knee early in camp and will miss the entire 2015 season.
Position: Tight End
2015 earnings breakdown: $US6.0 million signing bonus, $US9.0 million salary, $US100,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Thomas signed a 5-year, $US46.0 million contract with the Jags as a free agent this summer, but has yet to play in a game because of a hand injury.
Position: Wide Receiver
2015 earnings breakdown: $US13.0 million signing bonus, $US1.2 million salary, $US500,000 roster bonus, $US400,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Randall Cobb signed a 4-year, 40.0 million extension this off-season.
Position: Tight End
2015 earnings breakdown: $US10.0 million signing bonus, $US4.75 million salary, $US250,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: With the Patriots locking up Gronkowski to a 6-year, $US54 million contract in 2012, they got one of the best steals in the NFL. Gronk will have salaries of $US2.25 million and $US4.25 million the next two years.
Position: Cornerback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US13.0 million signing bonus, $US1.0 million salary
One thing to know: Smith's contract is a distant second on the Ravens in terms of total value, behind quarterback Joe Flacco, but Flacco will only make $US8.8 million this year.
Position: Defensive Tackle
2015 earnings breakdown: $US6.5 million roster bonus, $US5.0 million salary, $US2.0 million option bonus.
One thing to know:
Position: Cornerback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US6.5 million roster bonus, $US6.0 million signing bonus, $US1.0 million salary.
One thing to know: His 6-year, $US63 million is fourth among cornerbacks in terms of total value.
Position: Running Back
2015 earnings breakdown: $US11.0 million salary, $US2.0 million roster bonus.
One thing to know: After missing nearly the entire 2014 season, Peterson is back and already leading the NFL in rushing through the first four weeks. His 3-year, $US42 million contract did not come with a signing bonus, so it is basically a year-to-year deal.
Position: Linebacker
2015 earnings breakdown: $US12.0 million signing bonus, $US1.0 million salary
One thing to know: Houston's 6-year, $US101 million is $US35 million bigger than any other linebacker's contract, but $US8.5 million of his $US20.5 million signing bonus was deferred until next year.
Position: Linebacker
2015 earnings breakdown: $US12.0 million signing bonus, $US1.0 million salary.
One thing to know: Levy's $US33.8 million contract is a distant fourth when ranking the total value of contracts for Lions players, but he has the benefit of a signing bonus this year. Over the next four years, his salary is a more reasonable $US5-7 million per year.
Position: Quarterback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US10.4 million salary, $US2.0 million roster bonus, $US400,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick's $US114 million contract was never as good as it sounded and chances are he will never see the end of it.
Position: Cornerback
2015 earnings breakdown: $US11.6 million salary, $US100,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Peterson's $US70.1 million contract is nearly identical to the one signed by Darrelle Revis with the Jets.
Position: Wide Receiver
2015 earnings breakdown: $US10.0 million signing bonus, $US1.0 million salary.
One thing to know: Hilton's spot on this list will be short-lived as quarterback Andrew Luck is due for a new contract that will likely challenge the all-time records.
Position: Left tackle
2015 earnings breakdown: $US8.8 million salary, $US200,000 workout bonus.
One thing to know: Thomas has started every game of his 9-year NFL career.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The first-round picks from Tom Brady's infamous 2000 NFL Draft
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.