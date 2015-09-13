The 29 highest-paid players in the NFL

Lost in the NFL’s wacky off-season that seemed to include non-stop scandal was a very lucrative summer for a number of players who signed enormous contracts.

In the NFL, the standard for large contracts is to forego long-term security with unguaranteed salaries in exchange for huge signing bonuses up front. As a result, many of the players who will earn the most money this year signed new contracts since the end of the 2014 season.

This year’s list of the highest-paid players includes 11 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four defensive ends, and two Mannings. However, there is no Tom Brady or Jameis Winston.

Here are the 29 players who will make at least $US15 million this season.

#27t Rob Gronkowski -- $15,000,000 Rich Schultz/GettyImages Team: New England Patriots Position: Tight End 2015 earnings breakdown: $US10.0 million signing bonus, $US4.75 million salary, $US250,000 workout bonus. One thing to know: With the Patriots locking up Gronkowski to a 6-year, $US54 million contract in 2012, they got one of the best steals in the NFL. Gronk will have salaries of $US2.25 million and $US4.25 million the next two years. #27t Demaryius Thomas -- $15,000,000 Doug Pensinger/Getty Team: Denver Broncos Position: Wide Receiver 2015 earnings breakdown: $US4.0 million signing bonus, $US4.5 million salary, $US6.5 million roster bonus. One thing to know: Thomas signed a 5-year, $US70.0 million contract this off-season. #25t Randall Cobb -- $15,100,000 Tom Pennington/Getty Team: Green Bay Packers Position: Wide Receiver 2015 earnings breakdown: $US13.0 million signing bonus, $US1.2 million salary, $US500,000 roster bonus, $US400,000 workout bonus. One thing to know: Randall Cobb signed a 4-year, 40.0 million extension this off-season. #8 Julio Jones -- $22,006,045 Daniel Shirey/Getty Team: Atlanta Falcons Position: Wide Receiver 2015 earnings breakdown: $US12.0 million signing bonus, $US2.5 million salary, $US7.5 million roster bonus. One thing to know: Julio Jones is another player who will drop off this list next year, riding high in 2015 because of the $US12 million signing bonus for his new 5-year, $US71.3 million contract. His total earnings in 2016 will drop to $US13.5 million and then $US11.5 million in 2017.

