The Scariest Job Chart In The NFL

Bill Belichick is two wins away from winning his fourth Super Bowl as a head coach. As a result, he has something that is very rare in the NFL, job security.

Belichick has been with the New England Patriots for 15 seasons, the longest current tenure in the NFL. Only two other coaches, Marvin Lewis with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tom Coughlin with the New York Giants have been at their current position for at least ten years.

At the other end, 14 of the 32 (43.8%) head coaching positions have changed in the last 12 months.

