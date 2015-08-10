NFL hall-of-famer Frank Gifford dies

NFL hall of famer Frank Gifford has died at the age of 84 of natural causes. Gifford was an eight-time NFL pro-bowler and led the New York Giants to the NFL Championship in 1956, the same year he was named the league’s most valuable player.

Gifford’s career was cut short by this head injury he sustained in 1960 after taking a vicious hit from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Chuck Bednarik.

Gifford returned to football as part of the Monday Night Football broadcast team in 1971, joining Howard Cosell and Don Meredith. He would remain part of Monday Night Football until 1997, later teaming up with Al Michaels and Dan Dierdorf.

