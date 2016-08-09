The NFL's Hall of Fame game was cancelled because the field crew used heat to dry the paint

There are certain things that shouldn’t be done with drying paint. Among them is attempting to speed up the drying process by using heat, especially when there are bits of plastic around, which will almost certainly melt.

It those reasons why Sunday night’s Hall of Fame game was canceled.

According to ESPN, the melted plastic, combined with the heat-dried paint, made the painted areas of the field (the midfield logo and the end zones) “hard as cement,” per one Packers player.

The NFL has drawn considerable heat from players, analysts and fans alike for the snafu. Even Colts’ owner Jim Irsay was upset, (via SI.com):

“This shouldn’t happen,” Irsay said on ESPN. “It’s not difficult. Obviously, everyone out there says, ‘You’re a $12 billion league. How can you have a field not ready to go?’ Well, the Hall of Fame is sort of separate and gets run a little different from the league . . . We’ll have to get it right so it never happens again.”

Albert Breer probably sums up everyone’s feelings about the game as well as anyone could:

Cancelling the Hall of Fame game was the right and obvious call. That doesn’t make the whole situation any less humiliating for the NFL.

The best tweet though should go to Brian Cuban:

The race to be the first to file a class action lawsuit in Hall of Fame Game “Field Gate” is on….

Basically, this whole fiasco has drawn a lot of negative attention to the NFL, and the league seems to have hit a new low: they’re being criticised about games before the preseason’s even begun.

