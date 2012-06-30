The 10 Greatest Teams That Didn't Win The Super Bowl

One of the best things about the NFL is that the best team often wins it all, but upsets do happen. And in the Super Bowl era (1966-present) there have been a number of great teams that fell short along the way.



Recently, the NFL Network took a look at the “Top 10 Teams That Didn’t Win A Super Bowl.” And while there may be little debate over which team is number one, the rest of the teams are not as clear.

On the next few pages we will take a look at their choices. And maybe the most interesting (funniest?) aspect of the list is that Randy Moss played for two of the top five teams.

#10 1983 Washington Redskins Record: 14-2 Playoff Loss: Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 (Super Bowl XVII) Where it went wrong: The Redskins were still in the Super Bowl game late in the first half when Joe Theisman threw a terrible pass into the waiting arms of linebacker Jack Squirek who returned it five yards for the touchdown. #9 1979 Houston Oilers Record: 11-5 Playoff Loss: Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13 (AFC Championship Game) Where it went wrong: The Oilers had beaten the Steelers in week 15, but in the playoffs, Pittsburgh was just too much as they were gunning for their fourth title in six years. #8 1984 Miami Dolphins Record: 14-2 Playoff Loss: San Francisco 49ers 38-16 (Super Bowl XIX) Where it went wrong: Dan Marino's second season was also his best Dolphins team. Unfortunately, they ran into one of the best teams of all-time. #7 1986 Cleveland Browns Record: 12-4 Playoff Loss: Denver Broncos 23-20 (AFC Championship Game) Where it went wrong: The Browns were leading 20-13 with less than six minutes left. And that is when John Elway led 'The Drive' to tie the game. The Broncos would go on to win in overtime. #6 2001 St. Louis Rams Record: 14-2 Playoff Loss: New England Patriots 20-17 (Super Bowl XXXVI) Where it went wrong: Interestingly, the Rams offence in the Super Bowl (427 yards) was actually better than their season average (418 yards/game). But they fell well-short of their season average of 31.4 points per game. #5 1981 San Diego Chargers Record: 10-6 Playoff Loss: Cincinnati Bengals 27-7 (AFC Championship Game) Where it went wrong: The best offence in the NFL unfortunately had to travel to Cincinnati and play for a trip to the Super Bowl. The temperature that day was -9 degrees and the windchill was -59 degrees. #4 1998 Minnesota Vikings Record: 15-1 Playoff Loss: Atlanta Falcons 30-27 (NFC Championship Game) Where it went wrong: Gary Anderson, who had made 39 straight field goals over two seasons, missed a 38-yard field goal that would have given the Vikings a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons would tie the game and win it in overtime. #3 1990 Buffalo Bills Record: 13-3 Playoff Loss: New York Giants 20-19 (Super Bowl XXV) Where it went wrong: Maybe the best of the four Bills teams to lose the Super Bowl, Scott Norwood missed a field goal wide-right that would have won the game. #2 1968 Baltimore Colts Record: 13-1 Playoff Loss: New York Jets 16-7 (Super Bowl III) Where it went wrong: The Colts were favoured by 18 and Joe Namath guaranteed a win. The rest is history. #1 2007 New England Patriots Record: 16-0 Playoff Loss: New York Giants 17-14 (Super Bowl XLII) Where it went wrong: The only team that finished the regular season undefeated and not win the Super Bowl. The Giants needed a miracle catch to complete their comeback win.

