NFL Goes Abroad This Weekend: Broncos To Play 49ers In London

For the fourth consecutive season the NFL will send two teams to London’s Wembley Stadium for a regular season game. This year’s edition kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will pit the 49ers against the Broncos.The 49ers, some 5,300 miles from San Francisco, are the home team, but since they had to surrender a game at their actual home stadium to play this one, the 49ers are at a disadvantage. However, thanks to their unrivalled success in the 1980s, the 49ers are very popular in England and should draw the majority of rooting interest. Plus, they get to stage a fan rally before the game.



This year’s UK initiative has once again proved wildly successful. For the fourth consecutive season Wembley Stadium drew more than 81,000 fans for the game, an NFL spokesperson told us.

