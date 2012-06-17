Court Rules That The NFL Gets To Keep Its "Lockout Insurance"

Photo: AP

NFL PR guru Greg Aiello just announced that a court-appointed Special Master has ruled in favour of the league on the issue of whether the NFL can use TV revenue to support itself during a work stoppage.Under the league’s broadcast contracts, the TV networks that show NFL games still have to pay the league their rights fees, even if there are no games next season.



The union asked for that money to be frozen in the event of a lockout, as it would give the league an unfair bargaining advantage. (Since the players would not be receiving paychecks at the same time.)

If the ruling stands (and the union plans to appeal) it could give the league more than $4 billion in extra funds to play with, giving them a major leverage in the negotiations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.