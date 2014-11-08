Here's Why NFL Fans Are Getting Screwed When It Comes To Watching Football

Some 16 NFL games are played every Sunday.

Unless you have the DirecTV Sunday Ticket premium service, you will be able to watch only five or six of the games on television. DirecTV only has approximately 20 million subscribers in the US, so the majority of NFL fans are left without access to the games on their televisions.

DirecTV recently inked a deal with the NFL that will keep this system in place for the next 8 years.

What are football fans supposed to do in the current television landscape, especially if they prefer to not run the risk of having beer spilled on them while watching the big game?

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Devan Joseph. Map Animation by Alex Kuzoian.

Follow BI Video: On Youtube.

