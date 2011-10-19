Vegas Strikes Back: Public Bettors Got Slammed By Massive NFL Point Totals Last Weekend

10 of the 13 NFL games in Week 6 went under the point totals.



Why?

Because Vegas got tired of the public raking it in by taking the over. So they inflated the totals massively this weekend.

All 13 games were listed at 40 points or higher.

More than 50% of games have gone over on the season after a scoring spree in the first five weeks.

But after another week or two of Vegas posting monster totals, that’ll ease back to .500.

Eight of the 13 games in Week 7 are already posted at 44 points or higher. So there could be value is picking a handful of unders and making money as Vegas continues to overreact.

