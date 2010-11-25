NFL Gambling Primer: Thanksgiving Edition

We usually wait until Friday for our weekly picks, but with three games tomorrow, the opportunity to make money is too big to pass up. Here’s where we’re putting our money for tomorrow’s NFL slate.



New England Patriots -7.5 at Detroit Lions (51) (Bodog.com)

The Pick: The Lions have something to prove on national TV as they’ve been better than their 2-8 record suggests. Detroit’s strong passing game aligns nicely with the Patriots weak pass defence. While we pick the Patriots to win, they won’t do so by enough to cover the spread. Take the Lions. If you’d rather bet on the total score take the over – after all, it’s the highest scoring season in NFL history.

New Orleans Saints -3.5 at Dallas Cowboys (51) (OddsMaker.com)

The Pick: The Cowboys are a different team since they’ve switched coaches, but the Saints appear to have returned to Super Bowl form in recent weeks. We like the Saints to win, though not by much. We’re much more confident in the under.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets -8.5 (43) (SBGGlobal.com)

The Pick: We like the Jets to cover – their defence is looking to rebound from last weekend’s meltdown, and T.O. added motivation by calling all-pro corner Darrelle Revis “just an average corner” – but we would rather bet on the over/under. The Jets will get out to an early lead, and the Bengals sixth-ranked passing offence will put up some meaningless points to take the game into the 50s. Take the over.

