ESPN's NFL gambling expert keeps nailing his best bet -- here are Cousin Sal's picks for Week 15

Sal Iacono is a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and better known among sports fans as “Cousin Sal” on Bill Simmons’ podcasts. He’s also making a name for himself as ESPN’s NFL gambling expert.

After going 19-2-3 over the final eight weeks of the 2014 season, Sal is rolling again. Cuz is 16-8 over the last eight weeks, despite going 1-2 each of the last two weeks. More importantly, he is 11-3 this season on his “Best Bet.”

So let’s take a look at who Cousin Sal likes this week along with his thoughts on each pick. As usual, assume plenty of goofiness and sarcasm that is difficult to transcribe (you can see the segment here).

Pick 1:

Chicago Bears +5.5 (at Minnesota Vikings): “The last time these two teams played, it was a field goal, a walk-off field goal by [Blair] Walsh and the Vikings won. In fact, the last five Bears losses have been by a combined 17 points. They’re 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games. I think Robbie Gould harkens back to the days where he remembers how to kick and it’s a tight one.”

Pick 2:

No teaser this week, as Sal goes with just a straight pick.

Buffalo Bills -1 (at Washington Redskins): “LeSean McCoy, seven-straight games [with] 100 yards from scrimmage. You know the last Bill to do that? Thurman Thomas … Third in the league in Rushing, the Bills are. Washington 1-6 against the spread in their last seven after a game that they win. They zig-zag. The Bills are going to win this week.”

Pick 3:

This is Sal’s “Best Bet.” He was 12-3-1 with this pick in 2014 and has been 11-3 this season including five wins in a row:

Green Bay Packers -3.5 (at Oakland Raiders): “Everybody is on this Raiders bandwagon because they beat the Broncos. Meanwhile, Denver dropped like 37 passes, maybe more. Oakland should have lost that game. The Packers heat up in December. They are 4-0 in their last four December games against the spread. Eddie Lacy, 124 yards rushing last week. Green Bay wins big.”

