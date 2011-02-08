Well, You Can't Gamble On Super Bowl XLV Anymore But The AFC Is The favourite For Super Bowl XLVI

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Yesterday marked the end of the 2010 NFL season, but don’t think you’re chance to bet on the Super Bowl is over. Bodog.com has the AFC as 1-point favourites over the NFC in Super Bowl XLVI.Of course, you’re probably well aware that a potential lockout jeopardizes the 2012 Super Bowl, so it might be wiser to bet on whether there will be a lockout first. Right now the favourite is that there won’t be a new agreement by March 4th, the day the current CBA expires (1/3 on a lockout, 2/1 on no lockout.) If you’re an NFL player hedging your potential year without pay, this could be a good bet for you.



Thanks to the looming lockout and the widely-discussed plan for an 18-game season, this is the first time (to our knowledge) you can bet on how many games there will be next season. Here are the odds:

1-8 games: 7/2 odds

9-12 games: 8/5 odds

13-16 games: 2/3 odds

17-18 games: 5/1 odds

That last one actually looks like a good bet. If you believe that the NFL is too aware of its own profitability to risk losing actual regular season games, and believe that an 18-game schedule is inevitable – and you’re not alone in thinking that way – then you ought to take advantage of the 5/1 odds.

And of course, there are the Super Bowl features. Last offseason the Packers’ Super Bowl winning odds were 12/1. Here are the favourites this year:

Packers 7/1

Patriots 8/1

Steelers 10/1

Chargers 12/1

Saints 14/1

Colts 14/1

Ravens 14/1

Some longshots:

Bills 100/1

Panthers 100/1

Seahawks 85/1

Cardinals 75/1

Some that are crazy enough to bet on:

Bears 22/1

Cowboys 16/1

Giants 20/1

Lions 50/1

Finally, you can bet on whether Carson Palmer, Jason Taylor, and LaDainian Tomlinson will retire, remain with their current teams, or change uniforms. We, for one, think it’s time for Tomlinson to call it quits – but we wouldn’t bet on it.

