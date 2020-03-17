NFL free agency is underway — Here are the biggest signings and where the best players have landed so far

Gail Burton/AP Images Ryan Tannehill got paid big money by the Titans.

NFL free agency is underway.

We’re tracking the biggest deals so far and where the best players are landing, with many more still to come.

NFL free agency is underway, despite some protests across the league.

The legal tampering window began at noon ET on Monday, and several agreements have already been made, while several teams have already placed the franchise tag on players. Many big-name players, like Tom Brady, Amari Cooper, and Jadeveon Clowney, are all still on the market.

We’ll be tracking the biggest signings as they happen and where the best players have landed below.

Ryan Tannehill, QB — Re-signs with Tennessee Titans

Gail Burton/AP Images Ryan Tannehill.

Reported deal: Four years, $US118 million, $US62 million guaranteed.

One thing to know: Tannehill had a breakout season with the Titans after taking over the starting quarterback job in Week 7. He put together one of the most efficient seasons in the NFL and helped get the Titans to the AFC Championship.

Dak Prescott, QB —Given franchise tag with Dallas Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/AP Images Dak Prescott.

Reported deal: One year, $US26.8 million

One thing to know: Prescott and the Cowboys have been unable to come to terms on a long-term deal dating back to last fall. A long-term contract could pay Prescott as much as $US40 million per season.

Arik Armstead, DE — Re-signing with San Francisco 49ers

John Locher/AP Images Arik Armstead.

Reported deal: Five years, $US85 million

One thing to know: Armstead was one of the leaders of the 49ers defence last season, with 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles and one of their priorities in bringing back this offseason.

Derrick Henry, RB — Given franchise tag by Tennessee Titans

Michael Wyke/AP Images Derrick Henry.

Reported deal: One year, $US10.2 million

One thing to know: Henry was the Titans’ MVP in the stretch run and the most dominant running back in the league during that time. But running back contracts have been historically tricky, and the Titans seem to be keeping it year-to-year with Henry.

Austin Hooper, TE — Signing with Cleveland Browns

John Bazemore/AP Images Austin Hooper.

Reported deal: unclear

One thing to know:Hooper told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he plans to join the Browns, barring any last-minute changes. The terms of the deal are unclear, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hooper will become the highest-paid TE.

Shaquil Barrett, LB — Given franchise tag by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/AP Images Shaquil Barrett.

Reported deal: One year, $US15.8 million

One thing to know: Barrett signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last season and proved to be a huge addition, posting a league-leading 19.5 sacks.

A.J. Green, WR — Given franchise tag with Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Victores/AP Images A.J. Green.

Reported deal: One year, $US18 million

One thing to know: One of the most dynamic wide receivers in recent years, Green has played just nine total games the last two seasons, missing all of 2019 with a foot injury.

Devin McCourtey, S — Re-signs with New England Patriots

Nick Wass/AP Images Devin McCourty.

Reported deal: Two years, $US23 million

One thing to know: McCourty, at 32, helped anchor a Patriots secondary that was one of the best in the NFL in 2019.

Joe Thuney, G — Given franchise tag by New England Patriots

Charles Krupa/AP Images Joe Thuney.

Reported deal: One year, $US14.7 million

One thing to know: Thuney was set to be one of the more coveted free agents after playing all 16 games last year and allowing just one sack.

Kenyan Drake, RB — Given transition franchise tag by Arizona Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/AP Images Kenyan Drake.

Reported deal: One year, $US8.4 million

One thing to know: Drake was traded from the Dolphins to the Cardinals in the middle of the 2019 season and played well in Arizona, racking up 643 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

Chris Jones, DT — Given franchise tag by Kansas City Chiefs

Steve Luciano/AP Images Chris Jones.

Reported deal: One year, $US16 million

One thing to know: Jones led the Chiefs last year with nine sacks. The two sides had reportedly hoped to get a long-term deal done.

Anthony Harris, S — Given franchise tag by Minnesota Vikings

Michael Ainsworth/AP Images Anthony Harris.

Reported deal: One year, $US11.4 million

One thing to know: Harris had a career year in 2019, posting a career-high 60 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 11 passes defended.

Ereck Flowers, OL — Signing with Miami Dolphins

Jim Mone/AP Images Ereck Flowers.

Reported deal: Three years, $US30 million

One thing to know: Long considered a draft bust, Flowers rebuilt his value in Miami in 2019, but the deal still caught many in the NFL world off-guard.

