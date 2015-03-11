The NFL just went bonkers when free agency opened -- here are all the big moves

The NFL exploded in a frenzy of trades, signings, and retirements when free agency opened at 4 p.m. eastern on Tuesday.

Here are the big moves:

Philadelphia Eagles trade quarterback Nick Foles to the St. Louis Rams for quarterback Sam Bradford and undisclosed draft compensation.

Baltimore Ravens trade defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and a 7th-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a 4th-round pick and a 5th-round pick.

New Orleans Saints trade tight end Jimmy Graham and a 4th-round pick to Seattle Seahawks for center Max Unger and a 1st-round pick.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker retires.

Patriots players Darrelle Revis, Vince Wilfork, Brandon Browner all become free agents.

The Eagles-Rams trade is the biggest head-scratcher. It’s hard to analyse it fully without knowing what draft picks Philly is getting in exchange for taking on Bradford’s $US13 million salary cap number in 2015.

Detroit getting Ngata makes sense. He’s a logical replacement for Ndamukong Suh, who is expected to sign a monster contract with Miami.

Acquiring Graham should help the Seahawks address their biggest weakness. Seattle was decimated at the wide receiver position last year after losing Golden Tate and Percy Harvin. The Saints, who are in salary cap hell, struggled to find ways to use him toward the end of 2014.

Most of the free agent deals leaked days before free agency officially opened. Here are NFL.com’s top 10 free agents, and where they are expected to sign in the coming hours:

Ndamukong Suh, DT — Miami Darrelle Revis, CB — uncommitted Julius Thomas, TE — Jacksonville DeMarco Murray, RB — uncommitted Mike Iupati, OL — Arizona Greg Hardy, DE — uncommitted Byron Maxwell, CB — Philadelphia Torrey Smith, WR — San Francisco Jason Worilds, LB — uncommitted Parnell McPhee, LB — Chicago

