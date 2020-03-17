The NFL and its players are in a battle over starting free agency during the spread of coronavirus, and both sides are furious

Elise Amendola/AP Images Tom Brady is one of the NFL’s premier free agents this year.

NFL free agency and the beginning of the new league year are continuing as planned, despite the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

ESPN reported that the NFL asked the NFL Players Association to push back the start of the new year, and the NFLPA rejected it; the NFLPA denied the report.

According to reports, people across the league are furious with free agency going ahead as planned, as the meetings require travel and physicals.

The NFL’s 2020 league year is slated to begin as scheduled, inciting anger from both sides, according to multiple reports.

After agreeing to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Saturday to keep things running for the next 11 years, the NFL then turned to free agency. At noon ET on Monday, the free agency negotiating window opens, with the new league year officially kicking off on Wednesday.

It sounds as if no one in the league is happy about this.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the NFL wanted to push back the start of the new league year, as the world grapples with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to Schefter, the NFL Players Association rejected the proposal, arguing that conditions in the United States might be even worse in several weeks. Because the start of the new league year is a collectively bargained issue, both sides must agree to it.

Chris Carlson/AP Images NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

However, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith denied the report on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday, saying the league did not ask to delay the start of the new year. Smith said that the two sides did discuss how to conduct business in the unusual circumstances that the virus has produced.

Schefter reported that he has never seen so much “furor and anger” over the issue.

“The amount of furor and anger that this has created around the league I think is something that I have never before seen,” Schefter said. “There are head coaches, general managers, agents, players reaching out who are incensed that the league year is beginning. And they can’t understand how countries like Italy, France, and Spain are closing down, how every sport in our country is suspending play, basically stopping operations, and free agency is going to go on.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said on “Get Up” that people across the league have reacted in shock.

“It’s definitely a decision that has not gone over wonderfully in every corner of the NFL world,” Graziano said. “Just texting with agents and team executives last night, I was reading words on my phone like ‘disgusted,’ ‘shocked,’ ‘appalled,’ those kinds of things. There are plenty of people out there who aren’t thrilled about this decision.”

Fox’s Jay Glazer similarly reported that he hasn’t spoken to a team executive who is happy with things going as scheduled.

Haven’t spoken to a single team executive who believes NFL free agency should begin on time…. each stating various compelling reasons. Different times right now — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 16, 2020

Schefter explained some of the logistical issues with free agency, from the in-person meetings to scheduling private flights and physicals.

“Teams are now going to have to get private planes, which include pilots in the air, to fly free agents to buildings. And if those free agents are going to want to sign with those teams, [the teams] are going to want to take physicals, because before they invest millions of dollars into a player, they’re going to want to send him to a local hospital. Which means they’re going to have to take some of the people away from the people who really need hospital workers and help, and they’re going to have to perform MRIs on these players so that they can sign millions of dollars of contracts at a time when our economy is tanking.”

Graziano said there had been discussion of having the physicals done in the players’ home locations, and then having the results sent electronically.

The players have the same issues. Smith said on “Get Up” that the Players Association doesn’t want players travelling at the moment.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated that the NFL knows continuing free agency as planned is a mistake, and is thus doing PR damage.

Andy Clayton-King/AP Roger Goodell.

“The NFL realises that it’s a mistake to proceed; that’s why the NFL is working so hard to mobilize its friends and employees in the media to place blame on the union… Maybe the truth is that the NFL wants to proceed with free agency, but that it also wants to deflect the P.R. fallout to someone else,” Florio wrote.

Graziano said some wondered why NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t stepped up to take control over the situation.

On Monday, several contract agreements and extensions were reported, and several players were hit with the franchise tag, as it appears free agency will go on, despite few approving of it.

