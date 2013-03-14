Everything That's Happened So Far During NFL Free Agency

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

NFL free agency began at 4:00 PM on Tuesday and it’s already been busy. Here are all the big signings that have happened so far.We’ll keep this post updated as more happens.



Wes Welker (WR) has accepted a 2-year, $12 million contract from the Denver Broncos. In his 2012 season, Welker had 118 receptions for 1,354 yards, and six touchdowns.

Reggie Bush (RB) has signed a 4-year, $16 million deal and a $4 million signing bonus with the Detroit Lions. Bush comes from the Miami Dolphins where he had 443 rushes for 2,072 yards over two seasons.



Desmond Bryant signed a 5-year, $34 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant, a defensive tackle, has spent the previous four years with the Oakland Raiders.

Mike Wallace agreed to a 5-year, $65 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Wallace, a wide receiver, comes from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andy Levitre signed a 5-year, $46.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans with a $10.5 million signing bonus. With this contract Levitre becomes one of the highest paid guards in the league.

Jerome Felton Eric Henderson and Phil Loadholt all resigned with the Minnesota Vikings. Fullback Felton signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal while Henderson, a linebacker, agreed on a two-year deal. Loadholt, an OT, signed a 4-year, $25 million contract with a $7 million signing bonus.

Martellus Bennett signed a 4-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Bennett, a tight end, played with the NY Giants last season.

Paul Kruger signed a 5-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Kruger, an OLB from the Ravens, signed on for $40 million.

Louis Vasquez signed a 4-year, $23.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos. Vasquez, an offensive guard will help protect Peyton Manning.

Darnelle Ellerbe signed a 5-year, $35 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Ellerbe comes from the Ravens.

Aaron Ross signed with the Giants. After just a year in Jacksonville, CB Ross, is going back to the Giants who drafted him in 2007.

Jared Cook signed a 5-year deal with the St. Louis Rams. ook, a tight-end, has played with the Titans since 2009.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed both Isaac Sopoaga and Bradley Fletcher. DT Sopoaga signed a 3-year, $12 million contract. Fletcher, a DB, comes from the St. Louis Rams.

Mike DeVito and Anthony Fasano signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fasano, a tight end from the Dolphins, signed a 6-year, $16 million deal. DeVito, a defensive lineman, has started the past three years for the Jets.

Chase Daniel also signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs pick up another quarterback in Daniel who was a back up with the Saints. Daniel signed a three-year deal.

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy signing Gosder Cherilus (OT), Donald Thomas (G), Greg Toler (CB), and Erik Walden (LB).

Sam Baker (OT) resigned with the Atlanta Falcons. Baker and the Falcons have agreed to a 6-year contract.

Kevin Vickerson (DT) resigned with the Denver Broncos. Vickerson and the Broncos agreed to a 2-year deal.

Darius Butler (CB) resigned with the Indianapolis Colts. Butler and the Colts agreed to a 2-year deal.

Bruce Gradowski signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Former Bengals QB reached a 3-year deal with the Steelers.

Donnie Avery is signing with the KC Chiefs. The wide receiver was formerly with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jason Jones reached a 3-year deal with the Detroit Lions. The defensive end played with the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Donald Thomas (OL) signed a 4-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rashard Mendenhall (RB) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dashon Goldson signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs. The safety agreed to a 5-year contract worth $41.25 million, including $22 million guaranteed.

Geno Hayes (LB) signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars.

Glenn Dorsey (DT) has reached an agreement with the 49ers.

Shonn Greene signed a 3-year, $10 milion contract (with $4.5 million guaranteed) with the Tennesee Titans. Greene, a running back, is a former Jet.

Drayton Florence (CB) has signed a 1-year deal with the Panthers.

Kaluka Maiava (LB) signed a 3-year, $6 million contract with the Raiders.

Drew Stanton (QB) signed a 3-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.



