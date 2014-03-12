The NFL Teams With The Most Money To Spend On Free Agents

NFL free agency begins Tuesday and some teams have a lot more money to spend than others.
With the salary cap jumping to $US133 million, combined with the ability to carryover unused cap space from last year, there are 21 teams with at least $US10 million in cap space heading into free agency.
Using salary cap data via OverTheCap.com and USAToday.com, as well as the consensus top needs for each team via NFL.com, Yahoo!.com, and DraftTek.com, we put together quick look at free agency for the 21 teams with the most money to spend.
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.5 million
Dead Money2:$1.9 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US125.2 million
Biggest Needs: WR, DL, CB, C, SS
1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players
2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player.
3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster.
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.9 million
Dead Money2:$6.3 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US122.2 million
Biggest Needs: WR, TE, RT, G
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.9 million
Dead Money2:$9.4 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US124.3 million
Biggest Needs: CB, DT, TE, C
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $137.3million
Dead Money2:$10.3 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US121.1 million
Biggest Needs: OT, CB, OLB, TE, DE
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.7 million
Dead Money2:$6.5 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US117.5 million
Biggest Needs: DE, TE
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $131.7 million
Dead Money2:$9.2 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US110.6 million
Biggest Needs: DE, FS, SS, G, WR, C
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $131.6 million
Dead Money2:$6.2 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US109.6 million
Biggest Needs: RT, WR
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $132.0 million
Dead Money2:$2.8 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US109.8 million
Biggest Needs: OLB, CB, G
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $150.6 million
Dead Money2:$12.1 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US127.9 million
Biggest Needs: ILB, TE, RT, G, FS
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $139.3 million
Dead Money2:$0.1 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US115.6 million
Biggest Needs: DE, TE, LT, G
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $151.1 million
Dead Money2:$2.1 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US126.2 million
Biggest Needs: OLB, SS, FS, CB
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $142.6 million
Dead Money2:$4.0 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US115.3 million
Biggest Needs: CB, DE, SS, FS, WR
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $141.7 million
Dead Money2:$1.0 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US114.3 million
Biggest Needs: CB, OLB, DE
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $141.8 million
Dead Money2:$2.7 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US112.9 million
Biggest Needs: TE, SS, DT
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $150.6 million
Dead Money2:$4.9 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US116.7 million
Biggest Needs: LT, RT, G, DT, CB
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $133.4 million
Dead Money2:$1.9 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US95.6 million
Biggest Needs: WR, OLB
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $134.1 million
Dead Money2:$8.0 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US94.0 million
Biggest Needs: WR, TE, CB, FS
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $133.5 million
Dead Money2:$5.2 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US92.9 million
Biggest Needs: QB, DE, G, LB, CB
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $156.9 million
Dead Money2:$11.4 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US107.8 million
Biggest Needs: QB, WR, G
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $130.9 million
Dead Money2:$9.3 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US71.0 million
Biggest Needs: QB, WR, DE, DT, CB
Adjusted Salary Cap1: $151.1 million
Dead Money2:$7.8 million
Cap Money Spent3: $US89.9 million
Biggest Needs: QB, DE
- Dallas Cowboys, $US1.6 million
- New Orleans Saints, $US1.9 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers, $US3.4 million
- San Diego Chargers, $US6.5 million
- Carolina Panthers, $US6.8 million
- Detroit Lions, $US8.7 million
- Houston Texans, $US9.2 million
- Kansas City Chiefs, $US9.2 million
- St. Louis Rams, $US9.3 million
- Tennessee Titans, $US9.5 million
- Chicago Bears, $US9.7 million
