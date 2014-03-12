The NFL Teams With The Most Money To Spend On Free Agents

Cork Gaines
Geno SmithTom Szczerbowski/GettyImages

NFL free agency begins Tuesday and some teams have a lot more money to spend than others.

With the salary cap jumping to $US133 million, combined with the ability to carryover unused cap space from last year, there are 21 teams with at least $US10 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Using salary cap data via OverTheCap.com and USAToday.com, as well as the consensus top needs for each team via NFL.com, Yahoo!.com, and DraftTek.com, we put together quick look at free agency for the 21 teams with the most money to spend.

#1 San Francisco 49ers -- $US10.6 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.5 million

Dead Money2:$1.9 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US125.2 million

Biggest Needs: WR, DL, CB, C, SS

1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players

2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player.

3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster.

#2 Seattle Seahawks -- $US13.7 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.9 million

Dead Money2:$6.3 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US122.2 million

Biggest Needs: WR, TE, RT, G

#3 New England Patriots -- $US14.8 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.9 million

Dead Money2:$9.4 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US124.3 million

Biggest Needs: CB, DT, TE, C

#4 Arizona Cardinals -- $US16.2 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $137.3million

Dead Money2:$10.3 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US121.1 million

Biggest Needs: OT, CB, OLB, TE, DE

#5 Atlanta Falcons -- $US18.2 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.7 million

Dead Money2:$6.5 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US117.5 million

Biggest Needs: DE, TE

#6 Washington Redskins -- $US21.1 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $131.7 million

Dead Money2:$9.2 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US110.6 million

Biggest Needs: DE, FS, SS, G, WR, C

#7 Baltimore Ravens -- $US22 million

John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $131.6 million

Dead Money2:$6.2 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US109.6 million

Biggest Needs: RT, WR

#8 New York Giants -- $US22.2 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $132.0 million

Dead Money2:$2.8 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US109.8 million

Biggest Needs: OLB, CB, G

#9 Buffalo Bills -- $US22.7 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $150.6 million

Dead Money2:$12.1 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US127.9 million

Biggest Needs: ILB, TE, RT, G, FS

#10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- $US23.7 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $139.3 million

Dead Money2:$0.1 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US115.6 million

Biggest Needs: DE, TE, LT, G

#11 Philadelphia Eagles -- $US24.9 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $151.1 million

Dead Money2:$2.1 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US126.2 million

Biggest Needs: OLB, SS, FS, CB

#12 Denver Broncos -- $US27.3 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $142.6 million

Dead Money2:$4.0 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US115.3 million

Biggest Needs: CB, DE, SS, FS, WR

#13 Cincinnati Bengals -- $US27.4 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $141.7 million

Dead Money2:$1.0 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US114.3 million

Biggest Needs: CB, OLB, DE

#14 Green Bay Packers -- $US28.9 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $141.8 million

Dead Money2:$2.7 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US112.9 million

Biggest Needs: TE, SS, DT

#15 Miami Dolphins -- $US33.9 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $150.6 million

Dead Money2:$4.9 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US116.7 million

Biggest Needs: LT, RT, G, DT, CB

#16 Indianapolis Colts -- $US37.8 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $133.4 million

Dead Money2:$1.9 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US95.6 million

Biggest Needs: WR, OLB

#17 New York Jets -- $US40.1 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $134.1 million

Dead Money2:$8.0 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US94.0 million

Biggest Needs: WR, TE, CB, FS

#18 Minnesota Vikings -- $US40.6 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $133.5 million

Dead Money2:$5.2 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US92.9 million

Biggest Needs: QB, DE, G, LB, CB

#19 Cleveland Browns -- $US49.1 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $156.9 million

Dead Money2:$11.4 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US107.8 million

Biggest Needs: QB, WR, G

#20 Oakland Raiders -- $US59.9 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $130.9 million

Dead Money2:$9.3 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US71.0 million

Biggest Needs: QB, WR, DE, DT, CB

#21 Jacksonville Jaguars -- $US61.2 million

Adjusted Salary Cap1: $151.1 million

Dead Money2:$7.8 million

Cap Money Spent3: $US89.9 million

Biggest Needs: QB, DE

Here are the 11 teams that have less than $US10 million in cap space.

  • Dallas Cowboys, $US1.6 million
  • New Orleans Saints, $US1.9 million
  • Pittsburgh Steelers, $US3.4 million
  • San Diego Chargers, $US6.5 million
  • Carolina Panthers, $US6.8 million
  • Detroit Lions, $US8.7 million
  • Houston Texans, $US9.2 million
  • Kansas City Chiefs, $US9.2 million
  • St. Louis Rams, $US9.3 million
  • Tennessee Titans, $US9.5 million
  • Chicago Bears, $US9.7 million

