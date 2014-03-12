The NFL Teams With The Most Money To Spend On Free Agents

NFL free agency begins Tuesday and some teams have a lot more money to spend than others.

With the salary cap jumping to $US133 million, combined with the ability to carryover unused cap space from last year, there are 21 teams with at least $US10 million in cap space heading into free agency.

Using salary cap data via OverTheCap.com and USAToday.com, as well as the consensus top needs for each team via NFL.com, Yahoo!.com, and DraftTek.com, we put together quick look at free agency for the 21 teams with the most money to spend.

#1 San Francisco 49ers -- $US10.6 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.5 million

Dead Money2:$1.9 million Cap Money Spent3: $US125.2 million Biggest Needs: WR, DL, CB, C, SS 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster.

#2 Seattle Seahawks -- $US13.7 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.9 million

Dead Money2:$6.3 million Cap Money Spent3: $US122.2 million Biggest Needs: WR, TE, RT, G 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #3 New England Patriots -- $US14.8 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.9 million

Dead Money2:$9.4 million Cap Money Spent3: $US124.3 million Biggest Needs: CB, DT, TE, C 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #4 Arizona Cardinals -- $US16.2 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $137.3million

Dead Money2:$10.3 million Cap Money Spent3: $US121.1 million Biggest Needs: OT, CB, OLB, TE, DE 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #5 Atlanta Falcons -- $US18.2 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $135.7 million

Dead Money2:$6.5 million Cap Money Spent3: $US117.5 million Biggest Needs: DE, TE 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #6 Washington Redskins -- $US21.1 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $131.7 million

Dead Money2:$9.2 million Cap Money Spent3: $US110.6 million Biggest Needs: DE, FS, SS, G, WR, C 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #7 Baltimore Ravens -- $US22 million John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome Adjusted Salary Cap1: $131.6 million

Dead Money2:$6.2 million Cap Money Spent3: $US109.6 million Biggest Needs: RT, WR 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #8 New York Giants -- $US22.2 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $132.0 million

Dead Money2:$2.8 million Cap Money Spent3: $US109.8 million Biggest Needs: OLB, CB, G 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #9 Buffalo Bills -- $US22.7 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $150.6 million

Dead Money2:$12.1 million Cap Money Spent3: $US127.9 million Biggest Needs: ILB, TE, RT, G, FS 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- $US23.7 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $139.3 million

Dead Money2:$0.1 million Cap Money Spent3: $US115.6 million Biggest Needs: DE, TE, LT, G 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #11 Philadelphia Eagles -- $US24.9 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $151.1 million

Dead Money2:$2.1 million Cap Money Spent3: $US126.2 million Biggest Needs: OLB, SS, FS, CB 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #12 Denver Broncos -- $US27.3 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $142.6 million

Dead Money2:$4.0 million Cap Money Spent3: $US115.3 million Biggest Needs: CB, DE, SS, FS, WR 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #13 Cincinnati Bengals -- $US27.4 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $141.7 million

Dead Money2:$1.0 million Cap Money Spent3: $US114.3 million Biggest Needs: CB, OLB, DE 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #14 Green Bay Packers -- $US28.9 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $141.8 million

Dead Money2:$2.7 million Cap Money Spent3: $US112.9 million Biggest Needs: TE, SS, DT 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #15 Miami Dolphins -- $US33.9 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $150.6 million

Dead Money2:$4.9 million Cap Money Spent3: $US116.7 million Biggest Needs: LT, RT, G, DT, CB 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #16 Indianapolis Colts -- $US37.8 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $133.4 million

Dead Money2:$1.9 million Cap Money Spent3: $US95.6 million Biggest Needs: WR, OLB 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #17 New York Jets -- $US40.1 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $134.1 million

Dead Money2:$8.0 million Cap Money Spent3: $US94.0 million Biggest Needs: WR, TE, CB, FS 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #18 Minnesota Vikings -- $US40.6 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $133.5 million

Dead Money2:$5.2 million Cap Money Spent3: $US92.9 million Biggest Needs: QB, DE, G, LB, CB 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #19 Cleveland Browns -- $US49.1 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $156.9 million

Dead Money2:$11.4 million Cap Money Spent3: $US107.8 million Biggest Needs: QB, WR, G 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #20 Oakland Raiders -- $US59.9 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $130.9 million

Dead Money2:$9.3 million Cap Money Spent3: $US71.0 million Biggest Needs: QB, WR, DE, DT, CB 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. #21 Jacksonville Jaguars -- $US61.2 million Adjusted Salary Cap1: $151.1 million

Dead Money2:$7.8 million Cap Money Spent3: $US89.9 million Biggest Needs: QB, DE 1 The NFL salary cap is $US133 million in 2014. However, each team can carry over unused salary cap space from the previous season. Adjusted Salary Cap includes the carryover plus any adjustments as a result of bonuses paid to players 2 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. 3 The cap figure for the top 51 players currently on the roster. Here are the 11 teams that have less than $US10 million in cap space. Dallas Cowboys, $US1.6 million

New Orleans Saints, $US1.9 million

Pittsburgh Steelers, $US3.4 million

San Diego Chargers, $US6.5 million

Carolina Panthers, $US6.8 million

Detroit Lions, $US8.7 million

Houston Texans, $US9.2 million

Kansas City Chiefs, $US9.2 million

St. Louis Rams, $US9.3 million

Tennessee Titans, $US9.5 million

Chicago Bears, $US9.7 million Cap Money Spent: Dead Money*: Biggest Needs: * 'Dead Money' is the amount of salary cap space that must be allocated to players no longer with the team. This includes signing bonuses that were prorated against future payrolls as well as guaranteed money still owed to the player. Now check out some crazy photos of Yao Ming in retirement. 13 Photos Of Yao Ming Making Normal People Look Tiny

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.