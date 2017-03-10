Here is how much money every NFL team can spend in free agency

The NFL’s 2017 salary cap is projected to be $US168 million, up from about $US155 million last season. Based on that number (along with rollover cap space from last season) the 32 NFL teams combined have $US1.14 billion in cap space to spend when free agency opens on Thursday afternoon, according to data collected from OverTheCap.com.

Of course, some teams have more space to work with than others. At the top of the list are the Cleveland Browns, with $US99.0 million in cap space, just ahead of the San Francisco 49ers at $US97.4 million. At the other end, there are three teams with less than $US10 million in cap space, including the Dallas Cowboys.

