NFL FREE AGENCY FRENZY: Nnamdi Asomugha Signs With The Philadelphia Eagles In A Stunner

6:23 p.m.: The Philadelphia Eagles have signed CB Nnamdi Asomugha. A stunning move after a week of Nnamdi-to-NY talk.



3:45 p.m.: The Cardinals have added former Eagles MLB Stewart Bradley. He’ll join fellow ex-Bird Kevin Kolb in Arizona.

As far as Asomugha goes, the Jets keep making moves to clear cap space. From Mike Lombardi: “I am told that the Jets have redone the contracts of B Scott, LT, C Pace, Brandone Moore as well as Brunnell to set the stage for Asomugha.”

1:15 p.m.: The New York Giants have locked up a few key pieces. They signed Brandon Jacobs today and Mathius Kiwanuka last night.

No new talk on the Asomugha front.

11:00 a.m.: Mike Lombardi of NFL.com says it’s Cowboys vs. Jets for Nnamdi Asomugha. Two big-spending, headline-seeking franchises battling to sign to best free agent out there.

10:20 a.m.: Not too many high-profile moves going on right now. But the buzz out of NYC is that the Jets are continuing to manuever themselves into position to go after Nnamdi Asomugha.

They cut QB Mark Brunell and few other players today, and a NFL Network reporter Albert Breer tweets, “Not sure if the $$$ works in the end. But I’ll say this — Nnamdi wants the Jets, and the Jets want Nnamdi.”

Stay tuned.

9:20 a.m.: Michael Koenen signed a six-year, $19 million deal with the Bucs. That’s the richest contract ever for a punter. As important as field position is for NFL teams, it’s kind of strange that punters are so often cast aside. So it’s nice to see this disrespected breed get some love.

On the other hand, DeSean Jackson only makes about $600k a year. And there’s no way a punter is worth $2.5M more than him.

8:20 a.m.: Cowboys wide receiver Roy Williams wants to reunite with Mike Martz by joining the Chicago Bears.

The Houston Texans have signed Bengals CB Jonathan Joseph. This could mean that they’ve dropped out of the Nnamdi Asomugha sweepstakes (or they could go after the Raiders CB and form the best cornerback tandem in the league).

The Saints have signed Darren Sproles to replace Reggie Bush.

Here’s a post-mortem on the Chad Ochocinco era in Cincy from ESPN.

And here’s a take on the Patriots’ stunning moves yesterday from our own Dashiell Bennett.

Yesterday:

6:00 p.m.: “God is so Good”, Ochocinco just tweeted. This is what playing for the Bengals for a decade will do to a man.

5:50 p.m.: Chad Ochocinco has been acquired by the New England Patriots. Wow. That was quick.

He’s accepted a restructured three-year deal, according to ESPN’s John Clayton.

5:20 p.m.: The Chad Ochocinco-to-New England rumours are starting to stir. Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel tweeted about the rumour that’s been around the Patriots blogosphere for a while.

The Bengals have yet to cut Ochocinco. But if they do, New England seems as reasonable a destination as anywhere else. Plus, the Pats are picking up troubled Pro Bowlers left and right after trading for Albert Haynesworth.

5:05 p.m.: Here’s an SI feature on the 18-play, 99-yard drive Vince Young orchestraed in 2009, for those of you feeling nostalgic for the VY days.

4:15 p.m.: Jets punt returner and wide receiver Brad Smith is going to Buffalo. In addition, New York is looking to rework LaDainian Tomlinson’s contract. REALLY looks like they’re manuevering to get Asomugha.

3:00 p.m.: The Eagles have officially traded Kevin Kolb to the Cardinals for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a 2nd-round pick. Kyle Orton is now the last QB standing.

Kolb signed a five-year contract extension with Arizona.

1:45 p.m.: The Titans have released Vince Young. Everyone knew this was coming, but it’s still a stunning downfall for the one-time Madden cover player. The NFL.com guys think Oakland could be his next stop.

12:10 p.m.: The Vikings are looking to replace Sidney Rice with either James Jones or Braylon Edwards, according to the Pioneer Press.

The Asomugha watch has been quiet today. But from what we can gather, three teams are frontrunning: the Jets, the 49ers, and the Texans. Another can certainly emerge, but this is where we stand as of now.

Also, Kevin Kolb to Arizona might be done today, with the current Eagles getting a contract extension.

11:10 a.m.: Adam Schefter reports that the Jets still have $10 million in cap room. That’s more than enough to go after Asomugha.

Also, here’s Santonio Holmes taking a bottle of Cristal to the face after signing his $50-million deal yesterday.

10:45 a.m.: Carolina has been really active over the last day and a half. But Trey Wingo pointed out that lost in all the big contracts they’ve doled out was the signing of kicker Olindo Mare. That means that John Kasay, the last original Panther, is on his way out.

10:20 a.m.: It looks like Chris Johnson, Frank Gore, and Desean Jackson will all hold out of training camp due to contract disputes. The penalty for skipping camp? $30,000 a day.

9:20 a.m.: The Eagles just added Pro Bowl DE Jason Babin. A smart move for a team that couldn’t generate a pass rush without blitzing last year.

9:10 a.m.: We have a punter sighting! The Bears just signed former Jaguars punter Adam Podlesh.

Also, Reggie Bush is indeed taking his talents to South Beach, but the deal won’t be finalised until he and Miami rework his inflated contract. Fox Sports has the details.

The Donovan McNabb trade has been finalised, according to ESPN. The Vikings gave up two sixth-rounders for him.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has a nice takedown of the Seahawks grand plan to reunite Vikings duo Tavaris Jackson and Sidney Rice in Seattle, check it out here.

For those of you who will be checking in throughout the day, here’s what we’re keeping an eye on:

Two QBs (Orton and Kolb) could be officially traded at moment.

The Nnamdi Asomugha sweepstakes should advance beyond the rumour stage.

Teams will make their cuts today. Marion Barber, Nick Barnett, Roy Williams, and Stewart Bradley are just a few of the big names that will be out of a job.

8:10 a.m.: A few big-time moves went through last night and this morning. The Patriots traded a 5th-round pick for petulant DT Albert Haynesworth. And the Seattle Seahawks have signed former Vikings WR Sidney Rice.

Rice was one of the biggest offensive pieces left on the board. While Haynesworth, if he can get his act together, can be a huge addition for the Pats.

It also appears that Reggie Bush could be on his way to Miami.

Wednesday:

5:35 p.m.: Not so fast, The Jets! The 49ers just released CB Nate Clements. They were already considered a frontrunner for Asomugha, but this makes them never more of a threat. San Fran signed Clements to a $64 million contract in 2007.

5:20 p.m.: Adam Shefter’s sewing circle tells him that Plaxico Burress is most likely to sign with either the Giants or the Steelers.

4:55 p.m.: The Buffalo Bills just added CB Drayton Florence for three years, $15 million. Florence was the Jets third option at CB behind Asomugha and Antonio Cromartie.

4:35 p.m.: The Redskins just added their third pint-sized wide receiver of the day, picking up Brandon Stockley on a one-year deal.

4:25 p.m.: Darrelle Revis has spoken out and thrown his support behind signing Nnamdi Asomugha.

“He’s the best CB in the league, and me and him as a tandem would be unbelievable, would be awesome,” he told Jets beat writers.

“Nnamdi is deserving of getting top dollar. I hope we get him,” he added.

With the two best corners in the game, the Jets secondary would be unprecedented. Imagine the blitzes Rex Ryan could think up.

4:05 p.m.: The Colts have resigned kicker Adam Vinatieri to a three year deal. Also, sad times for Connecticut-based UFL fans, the Hartford team just folded according to NFL.com’s Michael Lombardi.

3:50 p.m.: There’s a lot of buzz on the Twittersphere about Santonio Holmes’ cap-friendly contract. Apparently it’ll only count as $2.4 million against the Jets’ cap. So expect them to remain really active in the coming hours and days. Maybe Asomugha or Moss?

3:20 p.m.: The Redskins have traded for WR Jabar Gaffney. That’s the second undersized receiver they signed after locking up Donte Stallworth this morning.

3:00 p.m.: The Cowboys locked up offensive lineman Doug Free in a four year, $32 million deal. That takes one of the best OLs off the board.

2:55 p.m.: Jason Babin may be headed back to Philly. You probably never heard of him, but he had 12.5 sacks last year in Tennessee, so this could be a big one for the Eagles.

2:40 p.m.: 39 of Peter King’s Top 50 free agents are still unsigned. Only players in the top 10 to sign are #2 DeAngelo Williams (Carolina) and #7 Santonio Holmes (Jets)

2:25 p.m.: We’ve reached something of a lull here. So here’s a RECAP of today’s biggest moves if you just signed on:

WR Santonio Holmes to the Jets.

RB DeAngelo Williams to the Panthers.

DE Charles Johnson to the Panthers.

DB Eric Weddle to the Chargers.

QB Matt Hasselbeck to the Titans.

WR Donte Stallworth to the Redskins.

QBs Kevin Kolb and Kyle Orton are expected be traded to Arizona and Miami, respectively, at some point in the coming days.

QB Donovan McNabb is expected to be traded to the Vikings sometime today.

The Jets are rumoured to be eyeing Randy Moss and superstar corner Nnamdi Asomugha.

Stay tuned for more moves this afternoon.

2:03 p.m.: Matt Leinart signed with the Houston Texans. Also, Lance Moore of the New Orleans Saints just tweeted that he’s coming back to NOLA.

1:50 p.m.: Seattle scoops up former Raiders guard and one-time top pick Robert Gallery. Also, Cleveland will release QB Jake Delhomme.

1:42 p.m.: Is a theme of teams overpaying starting to develop?

Eric Weddle got a five-year, $40 million deal. Add that to the massive Holmes and Johnson deals from earlier, and it looks like NFL teams are a little too giddy to get back to the business of football.

1:32 p.m.: DeAngelo Williams is staying in Carolina for five years, $43 million.

1:30 p.m.: Santonio Holmes celebrated his $50 million contract in style: by downing a bottle of Cristal with his shirt off.

“Just finish a bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal from 2002! Big bro showed loved today.” he tweeted.

Here’s the photo.

1:20 p.m.: Eric Weddle is off the board. The long-time Chargers DB remained in San Diego.

1:00 p.m.: NFL.com says Kevin Kolb-to-Arizona could be done within the next 48 hours. But the Eagles website knows something we don’t. You can already buy a custom “Rodgers-Cromartie #29” jersey. Philly is rumoured to get CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie from the Cardinals in exchange for Kolb.

12:35 p.m.: The Jets are going nuts today. Jason LaContra of NFL.com says they are in the mix for Randy Moss now.

The Sun Sentinel says the Dolphins are most definitely in on Kyle Orton.

Also, Mike Lombardi says that Deangelo Williams will find a team by the end of the day.

12:00 p.m.: This is a few hours old, but the Cowboys plan to cuts some big-name players on Thursday. They’ll drop Marion Barber, Roy Williams, and Leonard Davis. This will free up $16.6 million in salary, allowing Jerry Jones to overpay a wide variety of free agents this week.

Also, the Donovan McNabb-to-Minnesota trade is going to happen, but it hasn’t been wrapped up yet.



11:30 a.m.: From Mike Lombardi, “I keep hearing from well-placed, reliable NFL sources that this Jet talk and Nmandi Asomugha is serious and I mean serious.” It looks like the Jets are really (and I mean really) making a run at the Super Bowl.



11:15 a.m.: The Eagles are letting all of their unrestricted free agents walk, possibly eyeing a big name.

Donte Stallworth has signed a one-year deal with the Redskins.

The Packers have locked up kicker extraordinaire Mason Crosby to a five-year deal.

Also, the terms of that Holmes deal are five years, $50 million ($24 million guaranteed).

10:45 a.m.: Much-coveted wide receiver Santonio Holmes is staying with the Jets on a five-year deal, according to Pro Football Talk.

Seattle quarterback Matt Hasslebeck has agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The Panthers have signed DE Charles Johnson to a monster $72-million deal.

Earlier:

It’s set to be a wild day in of NFL free agent movement.

Teams are cutting players, trading players, and signing players today.

Keep an eye on this page for the latest deals from around the league.

