The NFL Free Agency Frenzy Starts Today, Here Are The Big Names That Everyone Is Buzzing About

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty

NFL free agency starts this afternoon at 4 p.m. when teams are officially allowed to recklessly throw cash around.While we wait for the Peyton Manning sweepstakes to end, here are the other big names on the market:



Mario Williams: He’s going to get a monster contract no matter where he goes. The Texans are reportedly his first choice, but there are rumblings that teams like the Patriots and Titans are interested as well.

Vincent Jackson: The market is saturated with wide receivers. Jackson joins Marques Colston, Brandon Lloyd, Pierre Garcon, and Mario Manningham on the list of receivers who will probably hit the open market this afternoon. As far as destinations: the Saints are reportedly trying to lock up Colston sooner rather than later. The Redskins and Bears are in on Jackson, and everything else is quiet for now.

Carl Nicks: The Saints guard is the hottest lineman on the market. He almost certainly won’t be back with the team. The Bucs, Cowboys, Jaguars, and everyone with cap space is rumoured to be interested.

Matt Flynn: Flynn could become the first QB in football history to earn a monster contract based solely on one big game. He’ll probably wait for Peyton Manning to sign before he makes a decision. Pretty much every team without an entrenched quarterback could be in the mix.

So which teams will be active in the next few days?

The Bucs, Broncos, and Bengals have the most cap room, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Also expect the Redskins to make moves to give RG3 some help at the skill positions.

But we’ll know more at 4 p.m. when the rumours really start flying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.