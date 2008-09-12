NFL Football Teams Now Worth $1 Billion Apiece

Forbes has crunched the numbers on National Football League and found that the average valuation for a team is $1.04 billion.

Reuters: The 2008 average valuation for the 32 NFL teams was $1.04 billion, up 8.7 per cent from last year’s $957 million due to the sport’s popularity and cash-generating new stadiums, said Forbes magazine, which releases its rankings annually. 10 years ago when Forbes first valued NFL teams, the average franchise was worth $288 million.

The top three teams in the Forbes list were the same as last year: the Dallas Cowboys ($1.612 billion), the Washington Redskins ($1.538 billion) and the New England Patriots ($1.324 billion). The Redskins have the highest estimated revenue and operating income at $327 million and $58.1 million, respectively.

Forbes said its team valuations are enterprise values, calculated using multiples of revenues based on historical transactions.

