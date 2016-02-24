No conference is better at producing NFL quarterbacks than the Pac-12

When University of California quarterback Jared Goff is selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, he will become just the latest signal caller taken in the first round from the Pac-12, the top conference when it comes to producing NFL quarterbacks.

Over the last 20 years, 12 of the 50 quarterbacks taken in the first round have come from the Pac-12, most among all conferences. Those 12 quarterbacks are one more than the powerful SEC and 12 more than the Big Ten, which hasn’t produced a first-round quarterback since Kerry Collins (Penn State) in 1995.

