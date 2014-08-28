The Detroit Lions Are The Most-Fined Team In The NFL

The use of fines as a form of punishment in the NFL has grown dramatically in the last two seasons and no team has been penalised with fines more than the Detroit Lions.

In 2011, fines in the NFL totaled just over $US1.0 million according to data collected by Spotrac.com. That number rose to $US2.8 million in 2012 and $US3.1 million in 2013 as the NFL cracked down on hits to the head and hits on defenseless players.

Of the fines levied in 2012 and 2013, more than $US430,000 were collected from the Lions. Only three other teams (Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens) were above $US300,000 in fines.

