NFL Fined A Star Wide Receiver $US10,500 For Wearing Green Shoes To Raise Awareness For Mental Health

During last Thursday’s game against the Giants, Brandon Marshall of the Bears wore green shoes for Mental Illness Awareness week. However, the move went against the NFL’s strict uniform code and now Marshall will have to pay a $US10,500 fine.

Marshall, who has had a number of outbursts in his career that have landed him in hot water with the league, was finally diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder in 2011.

Marshall posted a picture of the letter he received from the NFL informing him of the fine to Twitter with the caption, “Football is my platform not my purpose. This fine is nothing compared to the conversation started & awareness raised.” You can see a copy of the letter below.

Of course, the irony of this fine is that the NFL is currently in the middle of their Breast Cancer Awareness month and many players are wearing pink shoes. But since Mental Illness Awareness is not an NFL promotion, the player on the left in the image below (via @CJZERO) will not be fined and the one on the right will have $US10,500 deducted from his next paycheck…

NFL Network via Twitter.com/CJZERO Brandon Marshall wears green shoes for Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Here is the letter Marshall received…

