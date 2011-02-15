NFL Files Unfair labour Practice Charge Against The NFLPA*

LATEST: Here’s the humorous reaction tweet from NFLPA Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs George Atallah: “Hey Batterman: you could have just sent me flowers and chocolate.”



UPDATE: The NFLPA knew this was coming a couple months ago, so it’s probably not really a bad sign for negotiations.

UPDATE: Here’s the NFLPA’s response via @TheBlueScreen: “The players didn’t walkout and the players can’t lockout. Players want a fair, new and long-term deal. We have offered proposals and solutions on every issue the owners have raised. This claim has absolutely no merit.”

EARLIER: The NFL has filed an unfair labour practice charge against the NFLPA based around the players’ potential plans to de-certify the union if there’s a lockout.

This is apparently a violation of the “good faith” of negotiations (which seems a little strange to us, since the NFL didn’t seem to be negotiating in “good faith” by cancelling a negotiating meeting on Thursday).

The NFL is hoping the National labour Relations Board will intervene.

